When Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece played a prank on him by recording a video while he posed for a photo; WATCH

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi was released digitally on July 24, 2020
25605 reads Mumbai
When Sushant Singh Rajput's niece played a prank on him by recording a video while he posed for a photo; WATCH
As we speak, the Centre has transferred the Sushant Singh Rajput case to the CBI, and the Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and several others in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the FIR, the agency has named Rhea, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with the actor's death.

Also, yesterday, it was being reported that few pages of Sushant’s personal diary were allegedly ripped off and some crucial pages are missing from the diary. Earlier, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, had also confirmed that Sushant used to maintain a personal diary and he used to regularly write about his personal life. Also, reacting to the news of the pages of his diary missing, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, who has been insisting on a CBI inquiry suspecting foul play since the beginning, said this diary can be compared to Nixon tapes. On the work front, while Sushant’s last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore, his last film Dil Bechara was released digitally on July 24, 2020

Now amidst all this, we got our hands on a throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput and his niece Mallika wherein the two are seen trying some fun filters and this video proves how Sushant used to love spending time with his family. Also, what is interesting is that Sushant’s niece pranks her ‘mamu’ as she records a video while he poses for a photo.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: ED summons Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex business manager Shruti Modi for probe today, Siddharth Pithani for Aug 8

Credits :Instagram

