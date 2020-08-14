When Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka and brother in law scolded his staff about finances in a video

A video that is going viral on social media reportedly features Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka and brother-in-law Siddharth Tanwar. In the same, Sushant’s sister can be seen lashing out at his staff Rajat Mewati over a money transfer.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is currently being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate for the money laundering angle and several people have been questioned by them in the matter. On Friday, Sushant’s staff member Rajat Mewati arrived at the ED office for questioning. Amid this, an old video of Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh and brother-in-law Siddhant Tanwar started doing rounds on social media where the duo was seen threatening and scolding Rajat Mewati over some financial transactions.

As per India Today, in the video, Sushant’s sister Priyanka could be seen questioning Rajat over some money transfer that he had allegedly done in an account of a former staff of SSR. In the video, Priyanka reportedly was seen repeatedly questioning Sushant’s staff Rajat about a money transfer. Back then, Rajat was reportedly responsible for handling Sushant’s house and bank work. As per the report, not just Priyanka but even Sushant’s brother-in-law was seen threatening Rajat over a money transfer.

They repeatedly were seen questioning Mewati about the name of the person to whom the account transfer was made. As per the report, Mewati did not name anyone himself, a name Pankaj comes to light when Sushant’s sister asks him about the money transfer. Reportedly, in the video, Siddhant is seen saying, “I won’t let you go until you give me the name. I won’t let you go. You have no idea what I can do.” Further, Priyanka too reportedly threatened Rajat of calling the cops. She reportedly said, “Don’t forget you’re inside a Bollywood star’s house.”

Take a look at Sushant and Priyanka's old photo:

Missing u immensely my soulmate @itsSSR; you will always be in my heart.... no words to describe the void. pic.twitter.com/zZTYr8v6zO — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) August 3, 2020

The report further stated that Samuel Miranda, who has been named in the FIR registered by Sushant’s father in Patna along with Rhea and others, was reportedly hired by Priyanka. However, reportedly, the FIR lodged by the Sushant’s father alleged that Samuel was hired by Rhea. The India Today report claimed, on the other hand, that actually Mirana was apparently interviewed and hired by Priyanka. Meanwhile, Samuel along with Rhea and others have been probed by the ED over the alleged money laundering angle in Sushant’s case.

Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh also has been probed by ED in their investigation about the money laundering angle in the late actor’s case. Meanwhile, Rhea’s transfer plea was heard by the Supreme Court and all parties have filed their final submissions before the apex body. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai.

