  1. Home
  2. entertainment

When Sushant Singh Rajput said he cannot make friends as people don’t find his conversations interesting

Kai Po Che actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 as he was found dead at his Bandra residence.
16580 reads Mumbai Updated: June 17, 2020 11:28 am
When Sushant Singh Rajput said he cannot make friends as people don’t find his conversations interesting When Sushant Singh Rajput said he cannot make friends as people don’t find his conversations interesting
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 after he was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, and soon after, Bollywood celebs such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others took to social media to mourn the actor’s death. Ever since Sushant bid adieu to his family and friends, fans of the actor have been sharing old and throwback photos and videos of the Kedarnath actor and today, we got our hands on another video which has Sushant talk about friends.  

In the video which has Sushant talk about his friends, the actor can be heard saying, “Very honestly, I just have two friends.” When he was asked the reason behind it, the Kai Po Che actor said that people did not like having conversations with him and would ignore him after pretending to like him at first. “I just cannot make friends. Not because I don’t like people, I really like them, but somehow they don’t find my conversations very interesting. So, the first time they will pretend to be liking me but then they somehow don’t take my calls,” he said.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavitra Rishta co star Prarthana Behere REVEALS Ankita Lokhande is devastated

Post his demise, the Mumbai police found anti-depressant pills and medical papers at his house which suggested that he was lonely and suffering from depression. After Sushant’s family arrived from Patna, his last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium, and Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, Mukesh Chhabra and Abhishek Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, among others, were snapped at the last rites.

Check out the video here:

Credits :Hindustan Times

Latest Videos
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
Anonymous 40 minutes ago

My heart aches for this man. I've seen this video and honestly cried watching it. He was such a beautiful soul, so humble, having not a drop of arrogance. The fact that his conversations bored people just shows his philosophy, the things he had to say literally went over people's heads because he was just so intelligent... He spoke of astronomy, physics, books, not of frivolous things or discussing gossip which most people are interested in. Watched the video where he's giving a tour of his house, the way he had it set up gives a glimpse of his unique personality.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement