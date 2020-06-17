When Sushant Singh Rajput said he cannot make friends as people don’t find his conversations interesting

Kai Po Che actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 as he was found dead at his Bandra residence.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 after he was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, and soon after, Bollywood celebs such as Amitabh Bachchan, , , Ayushmann Khurrana, and others took to social media to mourn the actor’s death. Ever since Sushant bid adieu to his family and friends, fans of the actor have been sharing old and throwback photos and videos of the Kedarnath actor and today, we got our hands on another video which has Sushant talk about friends.

In the video which has Sushant talk about his friends, the actor can be heard saying, “Very honestly, I just have two friends.” When he was asked the reason behind it, the Kai Po Che actor said that people did not like having conversations with him and would ignore him after pretending to like him at first. “I just cannot make friends. Not because I don’t like people, I really like them, but somehow they don’t find my conversations very interesting. So, the first time they will pretend to be liking me but then they somehow don’t take my calls,” he said.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavitra Rishta co star Prarthana Behere REVEALS Ankita Lokhande is devastated

Post his demise, the Mumbai police found anti-depressant pills and medical papers at his house which suggested that he was lonely and suffering from depression. After Sushant’s family arrived from Patna, his last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium, and , Varun Sharma, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, Mukesh Chhabra and Abhishek Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, among others, were snapped at the last rites.

Check out the video here:

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×