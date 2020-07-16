When Sushant Singh Rajput said he wanted to take a break from films post Chhichhore and act in plays
Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che and post that, he was seen in a series of films such as PK, Raabta, Chhichhore and others, while Sushant’s last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore, the late actor’s last film will witness a digital release- Dil Bechara on July 24, 2020. Now post Sushant’s untimely demise, a host of Bollywood actors and television stars took to social media to mourn his demise and today, we got our hands on an interview wherein Fashion director Madhur Bhandarkar revealed that when he met Sushant post the release of Chhichhore, the late actor had told him that he is planning to take a break of five-six months and act in a play. That’s right!
Madhur Bhandarkar revealed that when he met Sushant at the screening of Chhichhore, the late actor had told him that he wanted to take a break to act in plays and furthermore, the director said that although it is very unusual for an actor to go back to theatres when he is being offered good films, however, it was commendable on the actor’s part. Chhichhore starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Tahir Bhasin, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty and others was a massive hit and the box office, and as we speak, Sushant’s last film- Dil Bechara starring debutante Sanjana Sanghi will release on July 24, 2020
On the one month death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ekta Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rhea Chakaborty, Ankita Lokhande, and others took to social media to remember the late actor. Also, as per reports, Sushant was to star next in Rumy Jafri’s film opposite girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and although they were supposed to start shooting in March, however, due to the lockdown, the shooting was postponed.
Anonymous 12 minutes ago
Poor guy was tired fighting with Nepo Gangs..He could not speak out like Kangana did, fear of not getting work..He respected everyone, rich or poor..He worked with nepo kid Sara, and then with Saif in Dil Bechara..he was so accommodating with everyone, but Bollywood was not so welcoming. They were all insecure about a handsome young man taking over them. Now we dont have any talent left except the druggie Ranbir, Short hero Varun, Obese Arjun, Dramabazee Ranveer Oh God we are just fed up with Bollywood, better watch Hollywood. Pv Post.
Anonymous 23 minutes ago
Sushant expected some support from his idol Sharukh Khan but all he got in return was mockery from Sharukh. He felt deeply sad but still he smiled. Shahid ignored him when they came face to face, as if Shahid belongs to some Royal Lineage, but still Sushi smiled. He was so forgiving but these people wanted to put him down for a reason. He was TALL and CHARMING which no one is currently in bollywood, he was intelligent and interested in Science not in Bollywood Politics. He was just trying to live his life one day at a time, still people could not see him happy and content. So sad he left us early without living his dreams. He wanted to prove himself, which we can see and feel in every movie. Sad he could not make his dreams come true. PV Please post.