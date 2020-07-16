When Sushant Singh Rajput said he wanted to take a break from films post Chhichhore and act in plays

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film – Dil Bechara opposite debutante Sanjana Sanghi will release digitally on July 24, 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che and post that, he was seen in a series of films such as PK, Raabta, Chhichhore and others, while Sushant’s last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore, the late actor’s last film will witness a digital release- Dil Bechara on July 24, 2020. Now post Sushant’s untimely demise, a host of Bollywood actors and television stars took to social media to mourn his demise and today, we got our hands on an interview wherein Fashion director Madhur Bhandarkar revealed that when he met Sushant post the release of Chhichhore, the late actor had told him that he is planning to take a break of five-six months and act in a play. That’s right!

Madhur Bhandarkar revealed that when he met Sushant at the screening of Chhichhore, the late actor had told him that he wanted to take a break to act in plays and furthermore, the director said that although it is very unusual for an actor to go back to theatres when he is being offered good films, however, it was commendable on the actor’s part. Chhichhore starring Sushant Singh Rajput, , Tahir Bhasin, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty and others was a massive hit and the box office, and as we speak, Sushant’s last film- Dil Bechara starring debutante Sanjana Sanghi will release on July 24, 2020

On the one month death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ekta Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rhea Chakaborty, Ankita Lokhande, and others took to social media to remember the late actor. Also, as per reports, Sushant was to star next in Rumy Jafri’s film opposite girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and although they were supposed to start shooting in March, however, due to the lockdown, the shooting was postponed.

