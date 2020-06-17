When Sushant Singh Rajput said he will be thrown out of Bollywood if fans don’t watch Sonchiriya in theatres

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last theatrical release was Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last theatrical release was Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore and prior to it, he was seen in Sonchiriya co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Manoj Bajpayee. Now ever since Sushant’s demise, all of his die-hard fans have been sharing old and throwback photos and videos of the actor on social media, and in the latest, we got our hands on a Twitter thread shared by a fan wherein Sushant replied to a fan asking him to watch his movies.

We all know that Sushant was very down-to-earth and loved connecting with his fans on social media, and in one such instance, when a fan told Sushant that she can’t watch Sonchiriya as he dies in the movie, Sushant’s reply baffled us as he wrote, “arre but if you don’t watch it then they would throw me out of Bollywood. I have no Godfather, I’ve made you (all) my Gods and fathers. Watch it at least if you wish I do survive in Bollywood. Much love and Regards…”

Check out the post here:

When Sushant Singh Rajput personally requested his fans to watch his movie Sonchiriya.#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/vkNC1aGzPU — Simran (@simram_hp) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 as he hung himself at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, and soon after, his family reached Mumbai for the last rites. During a recent interview, Sushant’s father revealed that although Sushant used to stay low but he didn’t know that the actor and their son was suffering from depression. Post Sushant’s demise, Mumbai Police recovered anti-depressant pills from his house.

