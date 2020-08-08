  1. Home
When Sushant Singh Rajput, Saif Ali Khan, Mira Rajput & Kriti Sanon came together for a picture perfect moment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s old photos have been taking over social media and fans have been remembering the late star. Now, we dug into the archives and stumbled upon an old photo where Sushant is seen clicking a selfie with Saif Ali Khan, Mira Rajput and Kriti Sanon.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death in June left his fans, friends and family completely shocked. The Chhichhore actor was found dead at his apartment on June 14 after which the probing began. However, for Sushant’s fans, it was a devastating loss and they still have not recovered from it. Many fans continue to remember the actor with throwback photos and videos. While several photos of the late actor from happier times have been doing rounds, we found one with Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Mira Rajput. 

Yes, we dug deep into the archives and found a photo of the late actor with his friend and co-star Kriti Sanon during an event. In the photo, Sushant is seen holding the phone in his hand and clicking a selfie with Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, Kriti and Saif Ali Khan. All four stars could be seen smiling and posing together for a picture-perfect selfie. Seeing the throwback photo, fans of the late actor have been resharing it on social media and remembering Sushant. 

Earlier, we found a selfie of Sushant with his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon that had gone viral among the netizens. Kriti was a close friend of Sushant and also was heartbroken over the actor’s sudden demise on June 14. 

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s photo with Saif Ali Khan, Mira Rajput and Kriti Sanon:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, as per the latest update in Sushant’s death probe, the case has been reportedly taken over by CBI for investigation. On Saturday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also met up with Sushant’s father Mr KK Singh and his sister Rani Singh. Sushant’s father lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others, after which the Bihar Police and the Enforcement Directorate also got involved. Meanwhile, Rhea’s plea to transfer the case from Bihar to Mumbai will be heard by the Supreme Court on August 11. 

