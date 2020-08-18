  1. Home
When Sushant Singh Rajput shook a leg on Madhuri Dixit’s song and showed his lively persona; WATCH

A throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput dancing on Madhuri Dixit’s song ‘Chane Ke Khet Mein’ has been doing the rounds on social media and it will make you miss him more.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, which has been one of the most shocking incidents of the year, has left millions of his fans heartbroken. Many of us are still struggling to believe that this epitome of talent is no more with us. And while we continue to miss the 34-year-old actor, each one of us continues to hope that Sushant gets justice soon. Amid this, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s massive fan following has been making sure to keep Sushant alive in their hearts and continue to share this beautiful throwback pics and videos on social media.

Recently, we stumbled upon a throwback video of the late actor which has been doing the rounds on Instagram. In the video, Sushant was seen shaking a leg with YouTuber and choreographer Manpreet Toor. The duo was seen dancing on Madhuri Dixit’s popular song ‘Chane Ke Khet Mein’ in a field. Dressed in a red t-shirt, black jeans and red sneakers, the video is proof that Sushant was a lively personality and it indeed made us miss him a little more.

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback video dancing to Madhuri Dixit’s Chane Ke Khet Mein:

For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 this year. Ever since then a lot has been said about the late actor and his mysterious death. In fact, there have been speculations about a foul play in the matter. On the other hand, Sushant’s father KK Singh has accused Rhea Chakraborty of money laundering and the actress has been on the radar.

