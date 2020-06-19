When Sushant Singh Rajput spoke about break up with Ankita Lokhande and chances of falling in love again

During a throwback interview, Sushant Singh Rajput got talking about his break-up with Ankita Lokhande. Read on

We all are aware of the fact that Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were dating each other, and the Kedarnath actor had gone down on his knees on a dance reality show to propose marriage to Ankita, however, the two called it quits in 2016. Post their break-up, the two have been cordial with each other, and when Ankita was marking her Bollywood debut, with Manikarnika, Sushant had wished her luck on social media. That said, as we speak, Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us as he died by suicide on June 14, 2020 after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence, and post his untimely demise, Bollywood celebs to the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, , , , Kareena Kapoor Khan and others have mourned the death of the actor on social media.

While reports suggested that Ankita Lokhande was deeply upset post hearing of Sushant’s demise, Ankita was papped outside Sushant’s house as she visited his house to meet his father and family and offer condolences to them. Now today, we got our hands on a throwback interview of the Kai Po Che actor wherein he is talking about his breakup with then-girlfriend Ankita. While Ankita and Sushant called it quits in 2016, Ankita had maintained a dignified silence post their break up and during an interview, when Sushant Singh Rajput was asked about his break-up with Ankita and the possibility of falling in love again, he reportedly deviated from the topic but when he was prodded about how the relationship had affected him, Sushant had said that not every experience in life teaches one something.

Not just this, Sushant Singh Rajput was asked if he still believed in love and to this, the Raabta actor had said that he believed in love and would "glide and fly in love". Knowing Sushant, he had a rather interesting and unique take on the concept of love as he said that love and logic are not necessarily dependent on each other but also not mutually exclusive and he added that one has to find ways to be both more often than not. Since Sushant used to love expressing his thoughts on social media, the late actor had addressed the rumours about his breakup in a tweet as he had said that neither was Ankita an "alcoholic" nor was he a "womaniser" because “People tend to grow apart and its "unfortunate". Due to this untimely demise on June 14, 2020, Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore happens to be Sushant’s last theatrical release and Sushant’s last rites were attended by Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, , Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao, Jacky Bhagnani, and a few others.

