When Sushant Singh Rajput stopped using mobile phones for months while shooting for Detective Byomkesh Bakshy

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che and post that, he was seen in films such as Raabta, Drive, Kedarnath and others and if you remember, one of his films that earned him massive applause was Detectvie Byomkesh Bakshy. Well, we all know that Sushant was an amazing actor and in order to prep for the role, the actor used to go the extra mile, and in order to prep up for the role of Detectvie Byomkesh Bakshy, it is being reported that Sushant stopped using his mobile phones for several months while shooting for Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! That’s right!

Since Detective Byomkesh Bakshy is based in the 1940s when there were no phones and no internet, and therefore, in order to prep for the role, Sushant stopped using mobile phones to get in the feel of the character. Talking about the same in a throwback interview, Sushant Singh Rajut had revealed that while different actors can have different processes and way to prep for the role but what is important is for an actor to have that frame of mind where he can try to create something new.

Adding, Sushant said that since the film is based in the 1940s, there was no mineral water and no automatic cars and therefore, all that he could have done to start with was “to break the pattern of how we normally live in and then he worked on the character and other nuances of the film.” On the work front, while Sushant’s last theatrical release was Chhichhore, his next film Dil Bechara will have a digital release.

