When Sushant Singh Rajput talked about having no godfather in the industry; Watch throwback video

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore and his last film Dil Bechara was released digitally on July 24, 2020.

As we speak, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe has been transferred to the CBI after the Supreme Court heard a petition by Rhea Chakraborty seeking the transfer of a FIR - from Patna to Mumbai. Also, during the hearing, SC refused to grant permission to provide protection to Rhea from coercive action. Now while Sushant’s family and fans are hoping that justice will be served in Sushant’s death case, we got our hands on a throwback video of the late actor wherein he got talking about having no godfather in the industry.

Yes, Sushant’s former co-worker, and flat mate Samuel Haokip took to social media to share a throwback video featuring Sushant, his father KK Singh and others from his hometown and in the said video, the late actor can be heard talking about godfathers in the industry. To begin with, Sushant says that he was in college, pursuing engineering, when he realised that performing arts could help him connect with people and when a reporter asked Sushant about having a godfather in the industry, the actor replied by saying that there is no need to have a godfather adding that if there was any need, he wouldn’t have been successful then. Also, in the video, Sushant goes on to explain that there is a father and god and the person who connects them is the godfather and that he has both, god and a father in his life. Also, Samuel in a recent interview, got talking about Sushant as he dismissed theories of the late actor suffering from depression.

Also, yesterday, Sushant’s sister shared WhatsApp texts that she exchanged with Sushant’s brother in law alleging that Rhea Chakraborty is distancing Sushant from his family and that due to the medications, he is mentally stressed and losing his ability to think and take decisions and therefore, they need to do something quick to save their brother.

