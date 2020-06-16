  1. Home
When Sushant Singh Rajput talked about nepotism & said if right talent is not allowed, industry will collapse

Sushant Singh Rajput left for the heavenly abode after he died by suicide on June 14, 2020.
7457 reads Mumbai Updated: June 16, 2020 04:24 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput left us for the heavenly abode after he died by suicide on June 14, 2020 at his Bandra residence. Soon after his demise, while Bollywood celebs took to social media to mourn the demise of the actor, Twitterverse have been blaming nepotism and Bollywood biggies for Sushant’s death. Why? Because netizens feel that Sushant claimed his life as he didn’t get the due he deserved in the industry due to the prevalence of nepotism. Amidst the ongoing Nepotism debate, some stars such as Raveena Tandon, Vivek Oberoi, Shekhar Kapur, among others have come out in support of Sushant and have revealed that camps do exist in the industry. 

And amidst the raging debate surrounding nepotism, we got our hands on a video of Sushant Singh Rajput wherein he talks about nepotism. In the video shared by one of his fans on social media, Sushant spoke about Nepotism as he admitted that nepotism can coexist and nothing will happen but at the same time if one intentionally doesn't allow the right talents to come up then there might be a problem. Furthermore, Sushant Singh Rajput said that the whole structure of the industry would collapse one day but until then nepotism will coexist at the same time with all kinds of people. 

Yesterday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites took place in Vile Parle crematorium, Mumbai, and Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ekta Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao, Krystal D’Souza among others were snapped at the rites. 

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput's video here:

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s adorable throwback photos with a baby from his New York trip will make you emotional

Credits :Instagram

