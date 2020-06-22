When Sushant Singh Rajput talked about the significance of dance and how it allowed him to express publicly

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 and his last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore.

We all know that besides being an amazing actor, Sushant Singh Rajput was an equally amazing dancer, because prior to making his debut on television, Sushant Singh Rajput was a background dancer, and has also, danced as a background dancer with , and . That said, post making his Bollywood debut in Kai Po Che, Sushant Singh Rajput was seen in films such as Kedarnath, Raabta and Chhichhore, among others, and it was post his debut that Sushant proved that he is a remarkable dancer.

Now, on various occasions, Sushant Singh Rajput has talked about being an introvert and during an interview, Sushant got talking about the fact that acting allows him to hide behind his characters to gain confidence, and express himself, and although the actor has left a void in our lives, we stumbled upon a throwback interview wherein he talked about the importance of dancing as he said that it was through dancing that he began to feel comfortable and started to express himself publicly. Sushant had said, “Around the time I joined dance school, and when I was on stage, performing, I felt that I could actually communicate, even without words. I could see the audience getting affected by what I was doing on stage. That was a start for sure; and then I thought, let’s use the help of words also. I began doing theatre.”

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 by hanging himself to the ceiling at his Bandra residence, and as per reports, the actor was battling depression for the last six months and was on medication. As we speak, the Mumbai Police is investigating the case and so far, they have recorded statements of 15 people, including Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s and creative manager.

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput's interview here:

