When Sushant Singh Rajput thanked Mahesh Bhatt for meeting and hoped his nuances ‘do justice to his feelings’

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 after he was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise on June 14, 2020, Mukesh Bhatt, in an interview, had revealed that when he had met Sushant for Sadak 2, he appeared ‘disturbed’ as he admitted that he "saw it coming". During the interview, Mukesh Bhatt had said that he had met Sushant Singh Rajput on a number of occasions as he had come to the Bhatt office for Aashiqui 2, but things didn't work out then and later, during Sadak 2, when Sushant had again come to the office, Mukesh Bhatt said that he could make out he was a very disturbed soul.

Now, we all know that Sushant Singh Rajput was very active on social media, and therefore, today, we came across a tweet by Sushant, posted on August 24, 2018, wherein Sushant had thanked Mahesh Bhatt for his precious time as the late actor wrote, “I forgot to thank you sir for your precious time you gave me and for which I’ve been waiting for so long. Thank you sir @MaheshNBhatt I hope my nuances here do justice to my feelings like yours do to ours. And as what you said, “what needs to be done, must be done.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites in Mumbai were attended by close friends and actors like , Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, Ranvir Shorey, and others and post the rites, ex-girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty was summoned by the Mumbai Police for interrogation as the police is investigating Sushant’s death, and the actress was investigated for nine hours. Also, post Sushant's demise, netizens started floating various theories on Twitter and Rhea's photos with Mahesh Bhatt started trending on social media as netizens demanded an investigation into Sushant's demise.

I forgot to thank you sir for your precious time you gave me and for which I’ve been waiting for so long. Thank you sir @MaheshNBhatt

I hope my nuances here do justice to my feelings like yours do to ours. And as what you said, “what needs to be done, must be done.” — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) August 24, 2018

