When Sushant Singh Rajput told Ronnie Screwvala that Sonchiriya was by far his toughest role

Raabta actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 after he was found hanging at his Mumbai residence.

After entertaining audiences on the small screen in shows such as Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput marked his debut in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che. Kai Po Che was a success at the box office and in the film, Sushant essayed the role of Ishaan, who was young, energetic and full of life. Post Kai Po Che, Sushant was seen in films such as Sonchiriya, Kedarnath, Piku, Raabta and others.

Now post the actor’s demise, producer Ronnie Screwvala, who has produced films such as Sonchiriya, Kedarnath and others, got talking about his bond with Sushant and during an interview, Ronnie revealed how Sushant was bindaas on sets and always gave in his 100 per cent in a film. In the interview, Ronnie said that Sushant’s filmy journey has seen him showcase different roles as from “the youthful, energetic, give-it-all Ishaan of Kai Po Che! to an endearing, soulful performance as Mansoor in Kedarnath and a gritty, engaging role in Sonchiriya... Sushant’s journey showcased different roles and myriad emotions.”

Talking about his debut film, Ronnie said that Kai Po Che! was a memorable experience and post the film’s release, everyone believed that a star was born and till date, Ronnie reveals that all his films have shown versatility in everything he has done ever since. Moving on, Ronnie got talking about meeting Sushant during the release of Sonchiriya and that is when Sushant told Ronnie that Sonchiriya is by far his toughest role. “We met again during Sonchiriya’s release and he confided that this was by far his toughest role till date. In recent times, our discussions revolved around his love for science and astronomy,” shared Ronnie. Also, as per reports, Sushant’s servant had told that the actor wasn’t keeping well since the past ten days, and the Raabta actor had also told the servants that he might not be able to pay their salaries. Also, as per reports, Sushant’s last call was to his Pavitra Rishta co-star, Mahesh Shetty, and the actor’s mobiles phones and laptops have been sent to the forensics for further investigation.

