When Sushant Singh Rajput told Saif Ali Khan he danced behind the latter at an event

Saif Ali Khan in one of his recent interviews has revealed that Sushant once told he danced behind him as a background dancer at an event. Read on for further details.

Bollywood lost another gem on 14th June after the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, one of the most talented actors in the industry. The MS Dhoni star was just 34 at the time of his death. Police reports state that he had committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in Mumbai. This has sent a shockwave across both the Indian television and the film industry. Numerous celebs took to social media on that fateful day and mourned the loss of the actor.

who has been a part of Sushant’s last movie Dil Bechara is also in deep shock after getting to know about the tragic news. The actor during one of his recent interviews has revealed that his daughter Sara who made her debut opposite Sushant in the movie Kedarnath was upset upon learning about his untimely death. Saif has revealed in the same interview that he liked the late actor and called him talented too.

In the same interview, the actor has stated that Sushant once told him about dancing behind him as Shiamak Dawar’s dancer at the Melbourne Commonwealth Games held in 2006. Saif recalls congratulating the actor on how far he’d come from there. The Jawaani Deewani star and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan had earlier mourned Sushant’s death by penning down a heartfelt note on social media that reads, “This is such terrible news… Praying that you find peace… Sushant… Strength to his family.”

