When Sushant Singh Rajput turned Kriti Sanon’s student as she taught him how to use Instagram; Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon shared screen space for the first time in Raabta and despite the films average performance at the box office, fans loved Sushant and Kriti’s chemistry. Post Sushant’s untimely demise, Kriti Sanon was papped at the last rites of the actor and later, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming note for Sushant as she said that although a piece of her heart has gone away with him, a piece of her heart will always keep him alive. Alongside a series of their photos, Kriti wrote, “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you past THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t..I wish so so many things....A part of my heart has gone with you. and a part will always keep you alive..Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will….”

Ever since Sushant’s untimely demise, fans have been digging deep into their archives to share throwback priceless photos of the actor on social media, and today, we got our hands on a throwback video of Kriti and Sushant wherein Kriti was teaching how to operate Instagram while Sushant, who was always curious to learn new things, was seen asking Kriti as to how to write on Instagram among other questions. Well, this video is proof of Kriti and Sushant’s camaraderie and we only wish and hope that Sushant was there with us today so that we could have seen their chemistry in more films.

In the latest, and in a first, Sushant Singh Rajput’s memories will continue to be celebrated as Instagram has memorialised his account, by adding “remembering” to his bio. According to the photo-video sharing website, no one can log into a memorialised account and the posts that the deceased person has shared, including photos and videos, stay on their page and are visible to the users they were shared with. On the work front, Sushant’s last theatrical release was Chhichhore opposite .

Credits :Instagram

