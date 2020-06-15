When Sushant Singh Rajput visited his hometown and posed for a photo with locals; See throwback photo

Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide in Mumbai yesterday, was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence after he hanged himself and died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and soon after his death, Bollywood stars and political personalities took to social media to express a sense of grief over his untimely demise. Amongst a host of throwback photos and videos of the Kai Po Che actor that have been going viral on social media, one photo that caught our attention was a photo of Sushant from his last trip to his hometown, Patna, and in the photo, Sushant is seen posing for a photo with his town people. Well, little did these locals know that this is going to be Sushant’s last trip to his hometown.

In the said photo, Sushant is happily seen posing for a photo with the locals, and also in another video that has gone viral, we can see Sushant playing cricket with the locals in Bihar. Earlier today, Ekta Kapoor, who had a big hand in Sushant’s success as the late actor shot to fame with Ekta’s show- Pavitra Rishta, took to social media and posted a remembrance video for Sushant Singh Rajput, as it was her final send off for the actor, whom she had given his first break. Taking to Instagram, Ekta wrote, “DARE TO BE DIFFERENT-After a long restless night. All I can share is a #balajitelefilms tribute to to u with few of our pics! This made me think if we. Really are there for those we love or care for ! Do we know ppl or do just judge d ones who don’t follow norms! U never spoke about ur next hit always about us exploring astrology astronomy META PHYSICS... the meaning of SHIVA ..and discoveries of stars at NASA ! Odd for an actor ! Odd different genius bon voyage! From u being spotted at a prihvi cafe by d balaji team for tv to u becoming India’s brightest star u did it all! We will celebrate u everyday ! Hope ur with ur mom now who u missed so much !”

As we speak, Sushant’s father and other family members have arrived in Mumbai to attend the funeral, and the autopsy report of the actor claims that cause of death is “asphyxia due to hanging”. “Provisional postmortem report has been submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station. Team of 3 doctors have conducted the autopsy of #SushanthSinghRajput. The provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging,” Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) has told ANI.

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput's photo here:

Credits :Manav Manglani

