When Sushant Singh Rajput was asked by a fan to not die too soon and actor’s reply will leave you teary eyed

We all know that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput loved to interact with his fans, and more often than not, the actor used to make sure to reply to their comments on social media. Amid a host of such comments, today, we got our hands on a comment wherein a fan asked Sushant not to die too soon and Sushant’s reply had us in tears. In the Instagram post, a fan wrote “Sir, sir, sir, please don't die soon and keep doing the good stuff, keep motivating people like us. There are very few, extremely few people left like you. Please, please, please don't give up on anything."

And to this, Sushant had said, "Yes, I surely will. Thank you for your words of encouragement. P.S. Please don't die soon cracked me up. Haha, sure buddy." Well, we can only sit back and reflect on Sushant’s reply because as we speak, it has been one month since Sushant passed away, and yesterday, on his one month death anniversary, alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Pavitra Rishta co-star, Ankita Lokhande, Ekta Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and others took to social media to remember the actor.

On the work front, while Sushant’s last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore, and his last film- Dil Bechara will witness a digital release on July 24, 2020 and in the film, Sushant will be seen romancing debutante Sanjana Sanghi..

