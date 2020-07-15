  1. Home
  2. entertainment

When Sushant Singh Rajput was asked by a fan to not die too soon and actor’s reply will leave you teary eyed

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore, and his last film- Dil Bechara will witness a digital release on July 24, 2020
2172 reads Mumbai
When Sushant Singh Rajput was asked by a fan to not die too soon and actor’s reply will leave you teary eyed When Sushant Singh Rajput was asked by a fan to not die too soon and actor’s reply will leave you teary eyed
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We all know that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput loved to interact with his fans, and more often than not, the actor used to make sure to reply to their comments on social media. Amid a host of such comments, today, we got our hands on a comment wherein a fan asked Sushant not to die too soon and Sushant’s reply had us in tears. In the Instagram post, a fan wrote “Sir, sir, sir, please don't die soon and keep doing the good stuff, keep motivating people like us. There are very few, extremely few people left like you. Please, please, please don't give up on anything."

And to this, Sushant had said, "Yes, I surely will. Thank you for your words of encouragement. P.S. Please don't die soon cracked me up. Haha, sure buddy." Well, we can only sit back and reflect on Sushant’s reply because as we speak, it has been one month since Sushant passed away, and yesterday, on his one month death anniversary, alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Pavitra Rishta co-star, Ankita Lokhande, Ekta Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and others took to social media to remember the actor.

On the work front, while Sushant’s last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore, and his last film- Dil Bechara will witness a digital release on July 24, 2020 and in the film, Sushant will be seen romancing debutante Sanjana Sanghi..

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput's reply here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sushant lovers (@sushant.lovers) on

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement