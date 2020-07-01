When Sushant Singh Rajput was asked what he would like God to say when he arrives at the gates of heaven

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor and next, he will be seen in Dil Bechara.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence, and post his untimely demise, all of die-hard fans of SSR, as he is fondly called, have been taking to social media to remember the actor by sharing old and throwback videos of him. From Sushant playing with his dog to Sushant’s BTS videos from sets, social media has been abuzz with all of SSR’s videos, and today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on an interview, wherein Sushant was asked by a fan as to what would he like God to say when he arrives at the Pearly gates?

The question read, “If heaven exists what would you like God to say when you arrive at the Pearly gates?” and to this, this Kai Po Che actor had said, “It was all just a dream.” Well, coming to think of it, Sushant’s reply makes absolute sense, isn’t it? As we speak, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is currently being investigated by Mumbai Police and as of now, the Mumbai police have recorded 23 statements in the cas, and yesterday, Sushant’s Dil Bechara co-star, Sanjana Sanghi, was summoned to the police station for her statement.

As we speak, Sushant’s last film- Dil Bechara, will be released digitally on June 24, 2020 and talking about the film, it is the official remake of John Green’s bestselling novel The Fault In Our Stars. Soon after director of the film, Mukesh Chhabra, announced that Dil Bechara will be released online for free, B-town stars such as Kartik Aaryan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and other stars shared the film’s poster on their channel and asked everyone to watch Sushant’s last film with a lot of love to celebrate him.

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput's video here:

