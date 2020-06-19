  1. Home
  2. entertainment

When Sushant Singh Rajput was a background dancer for Aishwarya Rai’s performance at Commonwealth Games

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore starring Shraddha Kapoor as the actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020
16218 reads Mumbai
When Sushant Singh Rajput was a background dancer for Aishwarya Rai’s performance at Commonwealth GamesWhen Sushant Singh Rajput was a background dancer for Aishwarya Rai’s performance at Commonwealth Games
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We all know that prior to making it big on the silver screen, Sushant Singh Rajput was a television actor, and also, he was a professional dancer, and since he was part of Shiamak Davar’s dance group much before he joined the industry, a video of the late actor has now gone viral on social media wherein he is seen as a background dancer to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan while she performed at the Commonwealth Games.  Yes, Sushant Singh Rajput was a part of the dance group which performed at Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Melbourne in 2006. Well, we can only marvel at Sushant and his talents because besides being an amazing actor, he was a stupendous dancer too, and this video is proof.

Yesterday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to pen a note in remembrance of Sushant Singh Rajput as she offered her condolences to his family and Aishwarya’s note read, “Rest in peace, Sushant. Prayers and strength to your family and loved ones.” Have a look..” Not just this, Sushant Singh Rajput was also part of Aishwarya and Hrithik Roshan’s song ‘Dhoom Again’.

Talking about Sushant, the Kai Po Che actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and although it is being reported that he was in depression, Sushant’s case is currently being investigated by the Mumbai Police, and yesterday, Sushant’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated by the Mumbai police for nine hours.

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput and Aiswarya Rai Bachchan's video here:

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor remembers spending musical night at Sushant Singh Rajput's home as she pens a note for him

Credits :Youtube

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Anonymous 1 hour ago

Now ofcourse every celeb who has taken photo of them with him will put it up... after all, Sushant's name is in the limelight... and we all know that these bollywood types are addicted to attention....

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement