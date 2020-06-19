When Sushant Singh Rajput was a background dancer for Aishwarya Rai’s performance at Commonwealth Games

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore starring Shraddha Kapoor as the actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020

We all know that prior to making it big on the silver screen, Sushant Singh Rajput was a television actor, and also, he was a professional dancer, and since he was part of Shiamak Davar’s dance group much before he joined the industry, a video of the late actor has now gone viral on social media wherein he is seen as a background dancer to while she performed at the Commonwealth Games. Yes, Sushant Singh Rajput was a part of the dance group which performed at Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Melbourne in 2006. Well, we can only marvel at Sushant and his talents because besides being an amazing actor, he was a stupendous dancer too, and this video is proof.

Yesterday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to pen a note in remembrance of Sushant Singh Rajput as she offered her condolences to his family and Aishwarya’s note read, “Rest in peace, Sushant. Prayers and strength to your family and loved ones.” Have a look..” Not just this, Sushant Singh Rajput was also part of Aishwarya and ’s song ‘Dhoom Again’.

Talking about Sushant, the Kai Po Che actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and although it is being reported that he was in depression, Sushant’s case is currently being investigated by the Mumbai Police, and yesterday, Sushant’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated by the Mumbai police for nine hours.

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput and Aiswarya Rai Bachchan's video here:

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor remembers spending musical night at Sushant Singh Rajput's home as she pens a note for him

Credits :Youtube

Share your comment ×