When Sushant Singh Rajput was floored after receiving a compliment from Madhuri Dixit as she called him a hero

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor and his last film, Dil Bechara, will witness a digital release on July 24, 2020

Singh Rajput shocked the nation when he died by suicide on June 14, 2020 at his Bandra residence. Post his untimely demise, Bollywood actors took to social media to mourn his death, and fans of the actor have been sharing old and unseen videos of the actor on social media channels. Now prior to making his big Bollywood debut, Sushant Singh Rajput was seen in television shows and reality shows and during one such dance reality show, which was judged by , after one of his performances, Madhuri was so enamoured by Sushant’s performance that she said that now she understands why people call him hero.

In the said video, Madhuri is heard saying, “It’s easy to see Ki kyu log sochte hai Ki aap hero hai Kyunki bilkul hero Ki tarah kiya. Mein dekh rahi thi Ki aap kaise apni style laate hai iss manch par Aur woh aayi thi.” And on seeing Madhuri’s reaction, needless to say, this Kai Po Che actor was overwhelmed, and we could see the twinkle in his eyes because boy, to receive appreciation from Madhuri Dixit is one hell of a deal, isn’t it?

As we speak, Sushant’s last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore and his last film- Dil Bechara, will be released digitally on June 24, 2020. Talking about Dil Bechara, the film is the official remake of John Green’s bestselling novel The Fault In Our Stars, and in the film, Sushant will be seen sharing screen space with debutante Sanjana Sanghi, and post his demise, a devastated Sanjana took to social media to record a video, in which she recalled her experience of shooting with Sushant as she said, “After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued - we were supposed to FINALLY watch the film, our labour of love, together - my first, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet.”

