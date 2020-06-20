  1. Home
  2. entertainment

When Sushant Singh Rajput was mistaken for a physicist by a Cambridge PhD scholar at Paris airport; See Post

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che and later, he was seen in films such as Raabta, Kedarnath and Chhichhore, among others.
22082 reads Mumbai
When Sushant Singh Rajput was mistaken for a physicist by a Cambridge PhD scholar at Paris airport; See Post When Sushant Singh Rajput was mistaken for a physicist by a Cambridge PhD scholar at Paris airport; See Post
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput loved everything related to physics and astronomy and we say this because the late actor was immensely interested in the universe and the functioning of the world. From star gazing to reading books to owning a telescope to watch the moon and planets, Sushant’s love for astronomy was known to all, and while penning down notes in remembrance of the late actor, his co-stars underlined the fact that Sushant was a unique person and called him ‘Supernova’. Now today, we got our hands on a Twitter thread wherein a PhD scholar named Namrata Datta shared how she met Sushant about two years ago at an airport in France, and they discussed DNA n X-ray crystallography method.

Yes, the Cambridge PhD scholar mistook the actor to be a physicist as the two ended up talking for about five hours at the airport and since Sushant was talking and explaining physics to her, the PhD scholar thought that he was not an actor but a physicist. “We had hours to kill before our flight. I sat down with a beer n he politely asked if he could join me. Then we got into talking, and a lot of it. He is such a delightful person," Namrata recalled.

“I had no idea he was a Bollywood star. I thought he was a physicist studying in France. The way he was explaining physics was mesmerising. Later he told me he is an actor and I actually asked him Why?" she said. Also, the scholar went on to say that the actor was keen to learn as she wrote, "He asked me about my thesis n won’t stop until I explained the methodology involved. He paid attention to every word I said n would question until he understood them. His enthusiasm is what kept us going on talking for 5 whole hours,” and before signing off, she wrote, “The way he explained quantum physics to me at Paris airport, I knew I was talking to a genius.” Also, when the phD student asked Sushant as to what is the one thing that he would want to change, the late actor said that he wanted to study physics. He also asked her if he could apply for scholarships to get into physics.

Check out the tweets here:

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s servant reveals details about his last days; Says ‘He was disturbed from last 10 days’

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Anonymous 1 hour ago

Last Saturday he was alive (

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Sigh!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement