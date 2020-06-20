When Sushant Singh Rajput was mistaken for a physicist by a Cambridge PhD scholar at Paris airport; See Post

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che and later, he was seen in films such as Raabta, Kedarnath and Chhichhore, among others.

Sushant Singh Rajput loved everything related to physics and astronomy and we say this because the late actor was immensely interested in the universe and the functioning of the world. From star gazing to reading books to owning a telescope to watch the moon and planets, Sushant’s love for astronomy was known to all, and while penning down notes in remembrance of the late actor, his co-stars underlined the fact that Sushant was a unique person and called him ‘Supernova’. Now today, we got our hands on a Twitter thread wherein a PhD scholar named Namrata Datta shared how she met Sushant about two years ago at an airport in France, and they discussed DNA n X-ray crystallography method.

Yes, the Cambridge PhD scholar mistook the actor to be a physicist as the two ended up talking for about five hours at the airport and since Sushant was talking and explaining physics to her, the PhD scholar thought that he was not an actor but a physicist. “We had hours to kill before our flight. I sat down with a beer n he politely asked if he could join me. Then we got into talking, and a lot of it. He is such a delightful person," Namrata recalled.

“I had no idea he was a Bollywood star. I thought he was a physicist studying in France. The way he was explaining physics was mesmerising. Later he told me he is an actor and I actually asked him Why?" she said. Also, the scholar went on to say that the actor was keen to learn as she wrote, "He asked me about my thesis n won’t stop until I explained the methodology involved. He paid attention to every word I said n would question until he understood them. His enthusiasm is what kept us going on talking for 5 whole hours,” and before signing off, she wrote, “The way he explained quantum physics to me at Paris airport, I knew I was talking to a genius.” Also, when the phD student asked Sushant as to what is the one thing that he would want to change, the late actor said that he wanted to study physics. He also asked her if he could apply for scholarships to get into physics.

The way he explained quantum physics to me at Paris airport, I knew I was talking to a genius. His birthday is on 21st January and mine 26th January. We were both drinking alone to celebrate our birthdays. Then we discussed DNA n X-ray crystallography method. — Namrata Datta (@candinam) June 16, 2020

He is indeed very keen to learn. He asked me about my thesis n won’t stop until I explained the methodology involved. He paid attention to every word I said n would question until he understood them. His enthusiasm is what kept us going on talking for 5 whole hours. — Namrata Datta (@candinam) June 16, 2020

