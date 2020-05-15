When Sushmita Sen opened up about heartbreaks and failures to her daughters; Watch

Sushmita Sen posted a video on social media wherein her daughters- Alisah and Renee are seen interviewing their gorgeous mother. Take a look

Ever since Sushmita Sen made her debut on Instagram, she has been ruling millions of hearts with her candid photos, workout videos and family photos and today, this Main Hoon Na actress posted a video wherein we can see daughters- Alisah and Renee interviewing their mother and asking her about her secrets. Yes, we are sure that Sushmita has given tones of interviews in her lifetime but this interview holds a special place for not just the actress, but all her fans as it was Rennee and Alisha interviewing her.

Taking to social media, Sushmita Sen shared excerpts of her heart-to-heart conversation with her daughters, and to begin with, Alisah’s first question to Sushmita was whether she has any secrets, and well, Sushmita didn’t lie and nodded in agreement as she said that, “Yes. Truths and lies and a mixed bag of facts that nobody in the world knows other than you and sometimes, someone else.” Moving on, Sushmita Sen talked about her definition of fear, and to this, the actress said, “Fear is a driving force. It has the power to destroy you or make you, it depends on how you use your fear. Fear is a tool.” Also, Sushmita shared her ‘favourite lesson in life’: “If you don’t stand for something, you will fall for everything. When you really believe in something, that belief is born from principles in your life, and when you really believe in something, that is when you can stand up for it.”

Also, Sushmita was quizzed by her daughters about heartbreaks and to this, the actress revealed that when a heart of a celebrity breaks, he or she feels like anybody else and that there is no difference between aam-aadmi and celebrity. “That has been an excellent learning in life. When your heart breaks, you feel it like anybody else. It doesn’t matter if you are famous or a student; if your heart breaks, it breaks. When you are younger, it is more and more difficult for you to express it with control. It just comes out like one saga of emotions out of control and then you are shattered and in bed and depressed and the whole world is falling apart. Some even play the guitar. You feel sorry about everything. As you start to get a little older, and if you are driven by a purpose in life, a purpose far greater than just...your whole world is a romance, your existence is a romance. You have to love yourself. Some of us learn that early, some take time.” Prior to the lockdown, Sushmita Sen was shooting for her debut series in Rajasthan, however, due to the lockdown, Sushmita, as per reports, is yet to dub for the show.

Check out Sushmita Sen's interview with her daughters here:

