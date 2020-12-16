  1. Home
  2. entertainment

When Sushmita Sen REACTED to controversies revolving around Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat

Sushmita Sen is known to be quite vocal about her opinions. Check out to know how she responded to a controversial question.
Mumbai
When Sushmita Sen REACTED to controversies revolving around Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh starrer PadmaavatWhen Sushmita Sen REACTED to controversies revolving around Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushmita Sen is on cloud nine as she made an amazing comeback to the silver screen this year and won the hearts of the audience in no time. The former Miss Universe has been a part of the Bollywood film industry for a long time and continues to be so even now. Her journey from winning the International beauty pageant to making a debut in Hindi cinema is nothing less inspiring. The diva is also known to be vocal about her opinions.

It so happened that Sushmita was once asked to opine her views on a controversial issue. This dates back to the time when Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Padmaavat was on the verge of release after a lot of hurdles owing to the controversies related to it. When asked about the same, the Aarya actress quoted, “I am very proud to be born in a country which is a democracy.” Moreover, she also adds that artistic expressions are not wrong at all.

Sushmita goes on to add that she is happy about the film’s release and wished for its success. Padmaavat featured Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. Talking about the former Miss Universe, she made her digital debut earlier this year with the web series titled Aarya. It also featured Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sikander Kher, Priyasha Bhardwaj, Alexx ONell, Manish Choudhary, and others in the lead roles. The crime thriller has been created by Ram Madhvani. Now, ardent fans are eagerly waiting for its sequel to go on floors soon! 

Meanwhile, check out the video below:

Also Read: Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl & family jet off to Dubai ahead of New Year celebrations

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl & family jet off to Dubai ahead of New Year celebrations
Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee's Instagram account gets hacked; Actress calls the culprit an 'idiot'
Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee enjoys ‘endless conversation’ with Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan; See PHOTO
Sushmita Sen doles out words of wisdom about being focused and it's all the inspiration you need for the week
Sushmita Sen is all hearts for beau Rohman Shawl as he gets her initials inscribed on his tattoo; See POST
Sushmita Sen shares an intense workout video to assert that she is a proud 45; WATCH