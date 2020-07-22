  1. Home
When Sushmita Sen refused to lip sync suggestive lyrics for the song Mehboob Mere in Hrithik Roshan’s Fiza

On the work front, Sushmita Sen made her comeback to acting with Aarya and post the show’s positive reviews, the makers of Aarya have announced season 2 of Aarya.
We all have known Sushmita Sen for her blockbuster songs such as Mehboob Mere, Ishq Sona Hai, Dilbar Dilbar and others and little did we know that back in the day, while shooting for Mehboob Mere for the film Fiza, Sushmita refused to lip-sync suggestive lyrics in the song. That’s right! Back in the day, Sushmita Sen refused to shoot for the blockbuster song Mehboob Mere because the lyrics were suggestive and eventually, the lines were rewritten.

During an interview, choreographer Ganesh Hegde got talking about Sushmita Sen as he said that, “There was a line that went ‘aa garmi le mere seene se (come feel the heat of my bosom)’ and she refused to sing it. She said, ‘I won’t just do it’,” and what next, the composer of the song, Anu Malik, had to change the lines to ‘aa narmi le mere aankhon se (bask in the softness of my eyes)’. Well, Ganesh was trying to say that back in the day, to command such a respect was not common as he said, “It was unheard of at that point of time, to command and extract that kind of respect.”

Also, Ganesh Hedge got talking about Sushmita Sen and how she owned the screen and stage whenever she performed and recalling an incident, he said that the first time that he choreographed her for a stage performance, he let her dance alone on the stage to Sting’s Desert Rose and although it’s a gamble to let an actress dance solo on a massive stage but he knew Sushmita could hold the stage down all by herself. On the work front, Sushmita Sen made her comeback to acting with Aarya and post the show’s positive reviews, the makers of Aarya have announced season 2 of Aarya.

Check out the song here:

