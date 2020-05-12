When Sushmita Sen REVEALED that she never wanted to be an actor; WATCH

During a throwback interview, Sushmita Sen revealed that she never wanted to be an actor; Watch

Sushmita Sen made her Bollywood debut with the 1996 film Dastak, and post that, she won millions of hearts with her series of films namely- Sirf Tum, Biwi No 1, Dulha Mil gaya, Aankhen and others, and though this Former Miss Universe was last seen in the 2015-Bengali film Nirbaak, she continues to rule out hearts. Although Sushmita was to make her digital debut in 2020, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, shootings and release have been stalled.

Now today, we came across a major throwback interview of Sushmita Sen from her early days wherein she talks about Bollywood and she never felt that she would become a heroine because she used to always laugh at other actors while they used to romance on screen. In the interview, Sushmita Sen said, “Main na Kabhi actress banana nahi chahti thi...mein itni buri ho. Main na aapko sach sach batao,,,,jab mein tv mein dekhti thi,,, kaise kar sakte Hain yeh log,,,per ke aage peeche ghooma,,, Dance karna...matlab yeh log kaise kar sakte hai, I would never do it. Buhut bolti thi mein,,, so you know that is the reason why god said Acha,,,,abhi come into it yourself,,,and I realised when I joined the industry that it takes a lot more intelligence to do that intelligently then watching on tv how it looked you know,” adding, “I think the ingredient to a good actress should be,,ek achi actress hone Ke liye...experience hona buhut zarori hai.. experience actress ka nahi,life ka experience hona buhut zarori hai…”

Currently, Sushmita Sen is under quarantine at home with her daughters- Alisha and Renne and boyfriend Rohman Shawl, and prior to the lockdown, Sushmita Sen was shooting in Rajasthan for her web show.

Check out the video of Sushmita Sen when she talked about never wanting to be an actress

Credits :Lehren Retro

