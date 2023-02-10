When Sushmita Sen revealed why she deserved to win the Miss India title over Aishwarya Rai: ‘I was at my best’

Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are undoubtedly two of the most celebrated beauty pageant winners to ever exist in our country. The Aarya actress won the Miss Universe title in 1994, while the Ponniyin Selvan star went on to become the Miss World pageant winner of the same year. For the unversed, Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan competed with each other at the Miss India pageant in 1994. While Sushmita went on to win the title, Aishwarya emerged as the first runner-up.

In a throwback video which is now going viral on social media, filmmaker-host Karan Johar is seen asking Sushmita Sen why she thinks she deserved to win the Miss India 1994 title, over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The gracious actress won the internet with her excellent reply, which has left her fans and netizens in complete awe. "I don't compare myself to Aishwarya's performance. I think she was fabulous on stage. I do believe in two things: One, that night, I was the best and that's why I deserved to win. Not because I was better than someone else. It is only because I was at my best," stated the former Miss Universe in the video, which is part of an old Koffee With Karan episode.

However, Sushmita Sen also stressed the importance of having a dash of luck, in her conversation with Karan Johar. "And the other, I think I was luckier than everyone else that night. My shooting star went right over my head and that's an important thing at times when you are competing for anything. It's not just your hard work because these 20 - 30 other girls put in an equal or more amount of hard work. It is also that dash of luck I had that night," she concluded.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen's work fronts

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is set to play the lead antagonist Nandini once again in the upcoming sequel to Ponniyin Selvan. The Mani Ratnam directorial is set to hit the theatres on April 28, this year. Sushmita Sen, on the other hand, will reprise her much-loved titular character in the third season of Aarya, the famous Disney Plus Hotstar series helmed by Ram Madhvani.