When Sushmita Sen said she will act in films only if Mahesh Bhatt offers her a project; Watch

Sushmita Sen made her web debut with Aarya and recently, the makers of Aarya confirmed season 2 of the show

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss India in 1994 and later, in the same year, she won Miss Universe pageant at the age of 18. Yes, Sushmita Sen was just 18 years old when she became the first Indian woman to win the beauty competition and two years later, Sushmita Sen made her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt's Dastak (1996), and later, she was seen in a series of films such as Zor, Biwi No 1, Aankhen, Main Hoon Na, and Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya. Before taking a sabbatical from acting, Sushmita was last seen in the 2015 Bengali film Nirbaak, and Anees Bazmee’s 2010 multi-starrer comedy No Problem was her last Hindi film. As we speak, Sushmita Sen has made her web debut with Aarya and while the show was highly appreciated by fans, the makers of Aarya has formally announced season 2 of the web show.

Now, today, we got our hands on a throwback interview of Sushmita Sen wherein she talks about the fact that when she was crowned Miss India, she told the press that she doesn’t want to act and if at all she acts in films, she would want Mahesh Bhatt to direct her. In the said video, Sushmita Sen says, “School Ke zamane se my Urdu has been very good and my Hindi has still been okay. My Urdu has been very good from school time and that’s what Mahesh Bhatt was telling me that if your Urdu is good, you shouldn’t be crying about Hindi. But il have to get back to it because I think in English but il get back to it because it’s not impossible.”

That said, Sushmita goes on to talk about how she wanted Mahesh Bhatt to direct her as she said, “You know when I got crowned Miss India, I told the press that I don’t want to act. I don’t want to get into acting but if ever I had to do a film, I’ll do it with Mahesh Bhatt and if he offered me a film, I’ll do it with him and then he very sweetly replied back in another press article that if she agrees to do, I’ll write a script only for her.”

Check out the video here:

Credits :Lehren Retro

Share your comment ×