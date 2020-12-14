When Tahira Kashyap confessed that she was sure Ayushmann Khurrana would never become an actor

Ayushmann Kashyap and Tahira Kashyap happen to be childhood sweethearts and they had tied the knot in November 2008.

Ayushmann Khurrana has been one of the most talked about actors who has carved a niche for himself with his unique choices of films and pathbreaking roles. This epitome of talent has undoubtedly proved his mettle time and again and has been everyone’s apple of the eye. While Ayushmann has come a long way in his career of eight years, he is enjoying the best phase of this career at the moment with some interesting projects in his kitty. But did you know, the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor’s wife Tahira Kashyap was sure that he wouldn’t be able to make it big in the showbiz world?

Surprised? Well, Tahira had made this revelation during one of interview wherein she even stated that this was condition why she got married to Ayushmann. Speaking about the same, the lady stated, “When I talked to my parents, they were like what does he want to become. I was like he wants to become an actor but I am very sure he will not become and that was the condition why we got married because I was absolutely sure he won't make it to Bollywood.”

Meanwhile, talking about Ayushmann, after winning hearts with his stint in movies like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo this year, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor is now working on Abhishek Kapoor directorial Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor in the lead. The movie is being shot in Chandigarh at the moment and there are reports that Gautam Gulati is also a part of the movie. However, no official confirmation has been made in this regard so far.

