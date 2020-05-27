When Taimur Ali Khan bumped into Jacqueline Fernandez at the airport and she called him ‘prettiest boy’; WATCH

In this throwback video, Taimur Ali Khan bumped into Race actress Jacqueline Fernandez at the airport; Take a look

Taimur Ali Khan is everyone’s favorite and besides his army of fans that keep sharing his pictures and videos on social media, Taimur found a fan in Race actress Jacqueline Fernandez. In a throwback video, which was days before his first birthday, we can see Taimur in the arms of his nanny and while he is playing with his water bottle, Taimur happened to bump into Jacqueline Fernandez and although we can’t see Jacqueline in the frame, we can hear her voice. In the video, Jacqueline is heard saying, “Oh my God, look who’ve I met -- who is the prettiest boy, who’s the prettiest baby. I... ohhhh.” In the video, this little munchkin is seen extending his arm, perhaps, wanting to snatch the phone with which Jacqueline is recording. Also, as always, Taimur looks cute as a button as he is seen wearing half sleeve shirt.

What is interesting is that all through the video, Taimur’s nanny is smiling while Jacqueline is recording the video. As we all know, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her Instagram debut and ever since, she has been treating her fans to candid photos of Taimur Ali Khan. One of the first pictures of Taimur that surfaced on Bebo’s Instagram was a picture wherein Tim Tim is cuddling his mother, and alongside, she wrote, “The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame.” Thereafter, Kareena also shared an uber cute picture of Taimur where he is seen enjoying some quality time with his grandmother Babita Kapoor and for this gorgeous photo, Kareena captioned the image as, “Boss. Mother. Legend. 08.03.2020.” Also, this Good Newwz actress has been giving sneak-peek into her quarantine life and while in one post, we can see Saif all set to give a haircut to Taimur Ali Khan, in the other post, we can see Taimur turning into a Picasso as he paints the walls of his house. Also, since all of us are in quarantine, and Taimur cannot go to meet his cousins, he was seen video-chatting with his cousin aka Karisma Kapoor’s son and it was a sight you wouldn’t want to miss.

Now, during a recent interview, got talking about the attention and media glare surrounding Taimur and like any other father, Saif had said that Taimur might be saying a hi to the paparazzi, however, he’d rather “be normal and ignored”. “He’s like, ‘No picture!’ And he starts frowning. He doesn’t like too much fuss. It’s not something he is excited about, for sure. But on the other hand, in a positive way, he does seem to make people happy. And he makes me very happy, because he is a cute kid. So I get it… because it’s an outpouring of affection and love,” Saif said. Also, often we see Taimur celebrating festivals like rakhi with Sara Ali Khan and , and during a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about her equation with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s kids- Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, and to this, this Laal Singh Chaddha actress had said that she loves them dearly. “We've just come back from a vacation in London and both of them are extremely well brought up. I'm yet to see children who are so forthcoming and open. When Sara was leaving, I was deeply upset, because I don't like her leaving Bombay and we are very close," shared Kareena. Also, Bebo spoke about Saif's family, saying, "Saif loves the atmosphere at home, where we are all sitting together eating, having fun like one big Iranian Family. That's what I enjoy and that's what he (Saif) feels I've brought to the family." On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan and prior to the lockdown, Kareena was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab, however, due to the pandemic, the shootings was stalled.

Check out the video of Taimur Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez here:

