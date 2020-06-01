When Taimur Ali Khan called dad Saif Ali Khan ‘Sardarji’ after seeing his Tanhaji look; Watch throwback video

During an interview, Saif Ali Khan revealed that son Taimur Ali Khan used to address him as ‘Sardarji’ after seeing his Tanhaji look

Taimur Ali Khan is the centre of not just mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy ’s universe, but he is also the centre of social media because one single photo or video of Tim Tim goes viral online in no time. From his paparazzi photos, play date pictures to cycling videos, Taimur is clearly everyone’s favourite and today, we got our hands on throwback video wherein daddy Saif Ali Khan reveals that Taimur called him Sardarji after seeing his look from Tanhaji.

As we all know, Saif Ali Khan was seen sporting long hair and a beard for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which he plays the antagonist Udaybhan Rathod, and in the video shared online by fan clubs, Saif got talking about son Taimur Ali Khan’s reaction to his look in the film. “Taimur will call me, ‘Sardarji, Sardarji!’” Saif said in the clip. For all those who don’t know, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a historical drama directed by Om Raut, and in the film, Saif played the role of Udaybhan Rathod, a Rajput officer in Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s army. Also, at the trailer launch of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif had said that this role was very “special” to him.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman and next, he will be seen in the sequel to Bunty Aur Babli opposite Rani Mjukerji, and prior to the lockdown, Saif Ali Khan was shooting in Abu Dhabi for the film.

Check out the video here:

