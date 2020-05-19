When Taimur Ali Khan enjoyed pool time with friends in London while Kareena Kapoor Khan closely watched him

In this photo, Taimur Ali Khan is seen enjoying pool time in London during his recent London vacay with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Little did we know that Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s son, Taimur Ali Khan, is going to become a social media star so much so that every new photo of the star that surfaces on the internet goes to go viral on cyberspace in no time. Be it his airport photos with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan or playtime pictures with cousin Inaaya Kemmu or paparazzi photos with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan is everyone’s favorite and today, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Taimur and Kareena from London wherein Tim is seen enjoying in the pool posing shirtless while mommy is keeping a close look at him.

In the photos, Taimur Ali Khan is busy playing in the pool with his friends while mommy Kareena Kapoor keeps an eye on him. Well, looks like, this photo is when Kareena was shooting in London for Angrezi Medium and Saif and Tim had accompanied the actress an enjoyed their summer vacations in England. Now as we speak, since all of us are in quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan and Tim on social media and from painting the wall to colouring his face on Easter to getting a hair cut from daddy Saif, Saif, Bebo and Tim’s quarantine is all things productive. Also, Kareena shared a picture of herself, wearing a pasta necklace made by the starkid and alongside the photo, Bebo wrote, “Pasta la vista. Handmade Jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan #QuaranTimDiaries."

Check out Taimur Ali Khan's photos below here:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan and next, she will be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of Tom Hanks's 1994 film Forest Gump. Also, when Kareena Kapoor Khan was shooting in Punjab for Laal Singh Chaddha, Taimur had accompanied Bebo to the films shoot.

Credits :Instagram

