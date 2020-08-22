When Taimur Ali Khan & Saif Ali Khan enjoyed winter wonderland vacay while Kareena Kapoor captured them

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

Taimur Ali Khan is a true-blue star and we say this because his photos are a rage on social media, and fan clubs of the little munchkin keep sharing his unseen photos and videos. While as we speak, Taimur is quarantining at home with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and dad , today, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Saif Ali khan and Taimur from their vacation wherein Taimur and Saif are in winter wonderland while posing in the snow.

In the photo, both, Tim and Saif are wearing winter clothes while posing for a photo from their vacation and needless to say, it is one of the cutest photos of the father-son duo. That said, as we speak, Taimur is soon going to become an elder brother as Kareena and Saif confirmed yesterday that they are expecting their second child. In an official statement, they said, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. Saif and Kareena.”

Also, recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated Saif’s 50th birthday at their Mumbai residence and later, she took to social media to pen a heartwarming note for him and also, to end the celebrations, Kareena, Saif and Taimur watched their favourite film- Tashan on television. That said, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and currently, is shooting for the film in Turkey.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: When Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed she rejected Saif Ali Khan starrer Race for THIS reason

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×