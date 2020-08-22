  1. Home
  2. entertainment

When Taimur Ali Khan & Saif Ali Khan enjoyed winter wonderland vacay while Kareena Kapoor captured them

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha
26590 reads Mumbai
When Taimur Ali Khan & Saif Ali Khan enjoyed winter wonderland vacay while Kareena Kapoor captured themWhen Taimur Ali Khan & Saif Ali Khan enjoyed winter wonderland vacay while Kareena Kapoor captured them

Taimur Ali Khan is a true-blue star and we say this because his photos are a rage on social media, and fan clubs of the little munchkin keep sharing his unseen photos and videos. While as we speak, Taimur is quarantining at home with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and dad Saif Ali Khan, today, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Saif Ali khan and Taimur from their vacation wherein Taimur and Saif are in winter wonderland while posing in the snow.

In the photo, both, Tim and Saif are wearing winter clothes while posing for a photo from their vacation and needless to say, it is one of the cutest photos of the father-son duo. That said, as we speak, Taimur is soon going to become an elder brother as Kareena and Saif confirmed yesterday that they are expecting their second child. In an official statement, they said, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. Saif and Kareena.”

Also, recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated Saif’s 50th birthday at their Mumbai residence and later, she took to social media to pen a heartwarming note for him and also, to end the celebrations, Kareena, Saif and Taimur watched their favourite film- Tashan on television. That said, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and currently, Aamir Khan is shooting for the film in Turkey.

Check out the post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi (@taimuralikhanpataudi_) on

ALSO READ: When Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed she rejected Saif Ali Khan starrer Race for THIS reason

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement