When Taimur Ali Khan turned Kareena Kapoor’s biggest cheerleader while she did suryanamaskar; Throwback video

In this throwback video, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen doing suryanamaskar while Taimur Ali Khan patiently watches his mother. Take a look

Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s son, Taimur Ali Khan, is a social media star and we say this because one photo or video of this little munchkin goes viral in no time. Also, what has made all of Tim Tim’s fans overjoyed is the fact that his mother and superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan, has finally made her Instagram debut, which means that we get to see more candid photos of Taimur. Now while today morning, Bebo treated us to an amazing photo of Saif and Taimur having fun, we also stumbled upon an old and throwback video of Taimur Ali Khan wherein he is patiently sitting on the treadmill while mom Bebo is doing suryanamaskar.

In the video, which is from their house in Mumbai, Kareena is working out and doing Surya Namaskar and while the video is in a fast forward mode, what catches our attention is Taimur, who is playing at the far end of the room. In the said video, Taimur turns into Bebo’s spectator while she works out and as always, Bebo looks gorgeous in her all black gym attire.

Prior to the lockdown, Kareena was shooting in Punjab for starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and it was on Valentine's Day that Aamir Khan had unveiled Kareena’s first official look from the film and alongside the photo, Aamir Khan wrote, “पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर...बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर। (restless to get and scared to lose, that’s journey of life) #HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film. Comes naturally to me (wink emoji) Love.” Besides Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena will also be seen in the sequel to Veere Di Wedding and ’s Takht

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's video here as she attempts yoga:

