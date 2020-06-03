When Taimur Ali Khan video called Kareena Kapoor while she was shooting on the sets of Dance India Dance; PIC

Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan video chatting with each other whilst Bebo was shooting in Mumbai and Tim was holidaying in London is too cute to be missed; Take a look

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, along with , often jet off for summer vacations and gateways to London and other European countries, and last summers, when Saif, Kareena and Taimur had jetted off to London, for both work and leisure, we used to often pap Kareena coming to India for one day and flying back to London the next day. Well, that was the time when Kareena was judging dance reality shows- Dance India Dance, and that is why she used to come to Mumbai for a day without Taimur to shoot for an episode and fly back to London.

And today, we got our hands on a photo from the sets of the show wherein Kareena is seen FaceTiming with Taimur Ali Khan. That’s right! In the photo, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan video calling with Taimur Ali Khan while the little munchkin adorably looks at his mother. What is amazing is that Kareena decided to Facetime with Taimur while her team was fixing her hair and dress and this is clearly one of the most adorable photos of the mother-son duo.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha opposite in Punjab prior to the lockdown, however, the shooting was stalled due to the pandemic. While she was last seen in Angrezi Medium, next, Bebo will be seen in Takht and sequel to Veere Di Wedding

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan photos here:

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan up their airport style as they get papped together

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×