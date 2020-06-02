When Taimur Ali Khan visited mom Kareena Kapoor’s set and went racing with Kiara Advani; Watch

In this throwback video from the sets of Good Newwz, we can see Taimur Ali Khan and Kiara Advani racing and it is too cute to be missed

Often, Taimur Ali Khan is the reason why we refresh our social media feed because one photo or video of this munchkin makes our day, happier and brighter. Prior to the Coronavirus pandemic, Taimur was often snapped at the airport with his parents- Kareena Kapoor Khan and , however, due to the lockdown, Tim Tim, is quarantined at home, and sometimes, Bebo gives us a sneak-peek into his quarantine routine.

Now today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback video of Taimur Ali Khan and Kiara Advani when he visited the sets of Good Newwz. In the said video, we can see Taimur Ali Khan and Kiara Advani running on the sets, in what looks like a racing. Back in the day, while shooting for Good Newwz, Kiara had posted the video on Instagram in which Kiara was seen racing with Kareena’s little son, Taimur Ali Khan. Alongside the video, Kiara wrote, “The real star on set. Keeping up with Tim Tim.” In the video, Kiara cracks up when Taimur runs back to start the race again. Also, in the video, we can spot a red ball on the roads.

Talking about Good Newwz, it was a romantic comedy film featuring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit and the film was a massive hit. On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium and next, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and ’s Takht.

Check out Taimur Ali Khan and Kiara Advani's video here:

