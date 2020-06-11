When Tara Sutaria admitted having a crush on Karan Johar’s ex student & fans believed he was Sidharth Malhotra

Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student of the year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday

Before the release of Punit Malhotra’s Student of the year 2, the cast of the film- Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff had made an appearance on ’s chat show- Koffee With Karan, and amidst an array of questions that were thrown at the trio, one answer that immediately caught our attention and made headlines was when Tara Sutaria revealed that she has a crush on one of Karan’s ex-students and by ex here, she was hinting at and .

Well, it so happened that when Karan Johar asked Ananya and Tara whether they have a crush on Tiger, while Ananya admitted to having a crush on Tiger, Tara, on the other hand, revealed that not Tiger but she has a crush on one of Karan Johar’s ex students i.e. Varun Dhawan or Sidharth Malhotra, and soon after Tara's comment, Ananya, Tiger and Karan were left surprised. Well, ever since Tara and Sidharth Malhotra started shooting for Marjaavaan, reports were rife that the two were dating each other and therefore, Tara’s reply sort of surprised everyone. Although Tara’s answer remained a mystery since the ex-student could be either Varun or Sidharth but fans were quick to believe that she was hinting at Sid. In the episode, Tara admitted to having a crush on Karan's 'ex student as she said, "I have a crush on an ex-student, not on a current student."

Student Of The Year, which was released in 2012, featured Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and in key roles and SOTY2 is a sequel to the film. On the work front, Tara Sutaria started her career as a child actor in 2010 with the TV show- Big Bada Boom. Later, she featured in shows such as The Suite Life Of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie. Post SOTY 2, Tara was seen in Marjaavaan, and next, she will be seen in Tadap.

Check out Tara Sutaria's Koffee With Karan video here:

