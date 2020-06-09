When Tara Sutaria admitted having a crush on Tiger Shroff post signing SOTY 2; Watch

During the promotions of Student of the year 2, Tara Sutaria admitted having a crush on Tiger Shroff post signing the film; Take a look

Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student of the year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday and during the promotions of the film, when this trio made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma asked Ananya and Tara if they had a crush on Tiger before signing the film and to this, while Ananya, unapologetically, agreed that she had a crush on Tiger prior to signing the film, Tara, on the contrary, said that not before the film but she surely had a crush on tiger post the film. In the video, Tara can be heard saying, “I think Sign karne Ke phele shayad nahi tha lekin sign karne ke baad toh zaroor tha.”

After listening to the ladies and their answers, a jealous Kapil Sharma gets up and shakes hands with Tiger, in order to congratulate him. Also, prior to the release of SOTY2, when these three had made an appearance on ’s chat show- Koffee With Karan, Student of the Year 2 director Punit Malhotra, on the show, had revealed that unlike popular notion, Tara and Ananya were like a house on fire on the sets of the film, and often, the two would spend a lot of time together when they were not shooting. Not just this, Punit revealed that during one occasion, Ananya also proposed to Tara and the latter accepted the proposal.

Post SOTY 2, Tara was seen romancing in Marjaavaan and next, she will be seen in the sequel to Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain. Also, this gorgeous actress will be seen in Milan Lutharia's Tadap and also the remake of the Telugu hit RX 100 opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. Also, Tara Sutaria is reportedly dating Aadar Jain and the two are often papped together. Also, on New Year's, these alleged lovebirds were papped at the airport together after returning from their vacation.

Check out Tara Sutaria's video here:

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Star couples' UNSEEN photos are worth checking out

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×