When Tara Sutaria crooned to Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan’s Samjhawan and mesmerised Diljit Dosanjh; Watch

Tara Sutaria was last seen in Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra and next, she will be senn in the sequel to Ek Villain

Having made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student of the year 2, Tara Sutaria won hearts by her acting talent, however, little did we know that not just acting, Tara Sutaria is also an amazing singer. That’s right! For all those who don’t know, Tara has been a professional singer since the age of seven, having sung operas and so, whenever she makes a public appearance on reality shows or during promotions, she is always asked to sing. And during the promotions of SOTY 2, when Tara made an appearance on a singing reality show, she was asked to sing and Tara mesmerised everyone when she crooned to Samjhawan from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

A few days back, Tara posted a candid photo and her caption was all about responding to those who keep asking her about her marriage plans as she wrote, “I like to call this the 'beta ji, shaadi kab hai? (when is the wedding)' face. It's a whole mood.” On the work front, Tara Sutaria started her career as a child actor in 2010 with the TV show- Big Bada Boom. Later, she featured in shows such as The Suite Life Of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie. Post Marjaavaan, Tara will be seen in Tadap, which is Milan Luthria's remake of the Telugu hit "RX 100" in which she is paired opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan.

Also, Tara will be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2, co-starring John Abraham, and Aditya Roy Kapura and in the film, Tara will be singing, too.





