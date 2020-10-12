When Tara Sutaria stopped, posed and played with a dog on the streets during her vacation; See PHOTO

Tara Sutaria was last seen in Marjaavaan and next, she will be seen in the sequel of Ek Villain.

We are totally missing Tara Sutaria’s paparazzi photos, however, thanks to social media, this SOTY 2 actress makes sure to update her fans with her candid selfies, sun kissed photos and workout videos. And today, Tara dig deep into her archives to share a throwback photo wherein she is seen petting a dog. In the said photo, we can see Tara Sutaria petting a dog, in some foreign land, and alongside the photo, her caption read, “Everyone, meet Mr. Fluffles - a pup of many talents (licker/sniffer extraordinaire and a hell of a snuggler too) ..”

Amid the pandemic, Tara Sutaria was papped with beau Aadar Jain at a Kapoor’s family lunch and in an interview with Pinkvilla, when she was asked about dating Aadar, Tara had said that she doesn’t mind talking about her love affair. “If something that's beautiful, wonderful and magical and something that everyone craves in their lives, then I don't think you need to hide it at all. I'm a really private person and I hadn't spoken about it earlier so people can think what they want to think,” shared Tara.

On the work front, Tara was last seen in Marjaavaan and next, she will be seen in Ek Villain 2 and Tadap, which is a remake of the South hit RX 100. Talking about the sequel of Ek Villain, Tara will be seen singing in the film and, when Tara was asked if she has any plans to cut a music album, she said that she is definitely going to cut an album someday. “Because I always say this that music is my first love. I'm also singing for Villain, so I have got equipment at home and working on the music with Mohit sir,” shared the actress.

