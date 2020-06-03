When Tara Sutaria turned into Miss Braganza from Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; WATCH

ara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student of the year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday.

There’d be hardly anyone who wouldn’t be aware of the infamous and supremely famous character of Miss Braganza from ’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, right? And just like all of us, looks like, Tara Sutaria, too, is a die-hard fan of Miss Braganza, which was played by Archana Puran Singh. Now we say this because during the promotions of Marjaavaan, when Tara, and Riteish Deshmukh had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, this SOTY2 actress imitated the infamous dialogue from the film which goes like- ‘What an absolutely delightful thought Rahul, love is friendship….’

In the said video, when Kapil Sharma asks Tara to imitate an actor, she chooses to imitate Archana Purana Singh and the moment she starts to imitate Miss Briganza, Archana Puran, in shock, stands up to give a standing ovation to Tara. As we speak, Tara Sutaria has featured in two films- Student of the year 2 and Marjaavaan, and next, she will be seen in the sequel to Ek Villain. While the shooting of the film was to kick-start in 2020, but due to the pandemic, the shooting, obviously, has been postponed and when Tara was asked about the same, she had said, “Having said that, I think our industry is a very strong and tough industry. We will come through, no matter what the situation is and I feel we are going to come back with a bang.”

Also, Tara will be seen in Milan Lutharia's Tadap and Thrme, which is a remake of the Telugu hit RX 100 and it marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty.

Check out Tara Sutaria's video here:

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Star couples' UNSEEN photos are worth checking out

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×