'When the film finally...': Taali actor Ankur Bhatia reveals how he lost chance to play meaty role in Gadar 2

Gadar: The Katha Continues aka Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel has become one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. The film crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office. The sequel to the 2001 super hit film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has been receiving love and applause from the audience as well as critics on social media. Amidst all of this, in a recent interview, Taali actor Ankur Bhatia revealed that he lost his chance of playing a meaty character in Gadar 2 and shared the reason too.

Taali actor Ankur Bhatia reveals how he lost chance to play meaty role in Gadar 2

In an interview with the Times of India, Taali actor Ankur Bhatia revealed that he lost a chance of playing a meaty role in Sunny Deol's super hit Gadar 2. He was offered the role of a Lieutenant Colonel but unfortunately missed the chance.

During the interview with the portal, the actor said, “I was offered the role of an Indian army officer. I had a meeting with director Anil Sharma and got on board. However, the when film finally went on floor I had picked up something else by then and couldn't shoot for the Sunny Deol starrer."

Ankur continued, "I would have loved to be a part of Gadar 2. I mean look at it... it is such a huge success. It would have been awesome to have it in my portfolio. After all, it's all about destiny. It is funny how destiny works. I'm extremely happy for the whole team though."

Expressing his love for Gadar, Ankur further added that he loved watching Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. He said, "Gadar 2 was destined to be a super hit, because people were waiting for it for so many years."

During the same interview, Ankur said that he has developed a fondness for Sunny Deol and so he wanted to be a part of Gadar 2. The actor got a chance to meet Sunny during the Gadar 2’s success bash.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 was released on August 11, 2023. Apart from Sunny and Ameesha, the cast of the film features Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Rakesh Bedi, and many others in supporting roles.

