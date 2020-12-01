When Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani matched steps during rehearsals and left fans in awe of their killer chemistry

In a throwback video, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani can be grooving to the song Befikra and their sizzling chemistry is unmissable!

Tiger Shroff and are one of the hottest couples in Bollywood in recent times. The couple shares a great bond and their social media banter is known to many. Tiger and Disha often share pictures and videos of each other on their respective social media handles. The duo shares a common passion which is they both love to dance. Now, we chanced upon a throwback video of their Befikra days. Tiger and Disha can be seen grooving to the song during an old rehearsal.

Disha made her debut in the entertainment world with the music video titled Befikra opposite rumoured beau Tiger. However, their unmatched chemistry is the highlight of the video. Disha has worked with Tiger in Baaghi 2 and then she again made an appearance in the next sequel Baaghi 3. Check out Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s throwback dance rehearsal video below.

On Tiger’s 30th birthday, Disha shared another dance video wherein the gorgeous couple can be seen sharing some sizzling moments. While sharing the same, the actress wrote, “This was our first dance block together, I was way too nervous and shy to dance next to you (of course I couldn't do quite an impressive job, given the right excuses).” She added, "happiest b’day baagh you will always be frightening to dance next to, thank you for being so difficult to match up to."

On the work front, Tiger will be next seen in Heropanti 2 alongside Tara Sutaria. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to release in July next year. He also has Ganapath Part 1 helmed by Vikas Bahl in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Disha Patani will be seen in the starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and she also has Ek Villain 2 co-starring Tara Sutaria and John Abraham in her kitty.

