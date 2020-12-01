When Tiger Shroff left netizens in splits with his before & after lunch dance rehearsals; Throwback Video

Tiger Shroff took to social media to drop a throwback behind-the-scenes video from his rehearsals of the song 'Aa Raha Hu Main.' The actor left fans in chuckles as he shared his hilarious take on his pre and post lunch dance rehearsals.

If there is one star in Bollywood who can make everyone dance to his tunes and win over hearts with his killer moves, it is Tiger Shroff. The handsome WAR star is known for his dance moves as well as his action stunts in films. Not just this, every time Tiger drops a dance video on social media, it goes viral. And it looks like he found the perfect throwback treat for his fans today with a hilarious twist in an old rehearsal video of his song 'Aa Raha Hu Main.'

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger dropped a very old behind-the-scenes video from the rehearsals of his song Aa Raha Hu Main. In the video, we can see Tiger practice his steps in a calm manner while the rest of the crew could be seen putting in all their energy amid rehearsals. Joking about it in his caption, Tiger related it to being asked to practice post having lunch. He shared another snippet on his Instagram story, where he was seen rehearsing in full form. On that video, Tiger captioned, 'Before Lunch' with a teasing emoticon.

Sharing the BTS video as a post, Tiger wrote, "When your asked to rehearse post lunch.. (sick emoticon, sleepy emoticon) was killing it in my head though." As soon as Tiger dropped the video, several celebs including loved it. Some even dropped comments and revisited the old rehearsal memories.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger will be seen in a couple of projects. He recently announced his action flick, Ganapath Part 1. The film will be helmed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Pooja Entertainment. Further, he will also be seen in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to release on July 16, 2021.

