When Tiger Shroff proved his chivalrous nature by holding Disha Patani's train; See throwback PHOTOS

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's public appearances are always awaited by everyone for the obvious reasons. Meanwhile, check out some throwback pictures of the Baaghi 2 actors from a wedding reception.

Tiger Shroff and never fail to catch our attention whenever they make public appearances. Despite their linkup rumors, the Baaghi 2 actors have never opened up about the same publicly. However, fans can never stop gushing whenever the two of them go out for dinner dates, movie nights, or other special occasions. There is no denying this fact that most often it is their stylish appearances that draw attention whenever they are spotted by the paparazzi or onlookers.

As we speak of this, we have come across a few throwback pictures in which Tiger and Disha were spotted together during the wedding reception of and . Disha looked amazing as she was seen clad in a grey-colored body-sculpted satin gown. Tiger, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white blazer and matching trousers. However, we couldn’t help but notice the way the War actor held on to Disha’s train in the pictures. Well, chivalry isn’t dead and Tiger Shroff proves the same here!

Check out the throwback pictures below:

On the work front, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were seen together in the movie Baaghi 2 that was released in 2018. The Bharat actress made a cameo appearance in one of the songs of Baaghi 3 despite not doing any mainstream role in the third installment. Talking about Tiger Shroff, after the success of his last movie, he is currently gearing up for his next project which is Heropanti 2. Disha, on the other hand, also has a couple of movies lined up including Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Ek Villain 2, and KTina.

Credits :Instagram

