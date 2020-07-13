When Tiger Shroff revealed he had stage fright after Akshay Kumar asked him to perform kicks at an event

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3, opposite Shraddha Kapoor and next, he will be seen in the sequel to Heropanti.

Prior to the lockdown, we used to often snap Tiger Shroff in the city as he used to either step out for his usual lunch/dinner outings with or head to the airport and sadly, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Tiger Shroff, just like all of us, is quarantining at home with family. But thanks to social media, this Baaghi actor keeps sharing throwback photos and videos with his Instafam and today, Tiger shared a video while he performed some stunts in front of original Khiladi aka .

In the said video, while we can see Tiger Shroff perform a cartwheel kick, he revealed that he was a bundle of nerves when ‘legendary action hero’ asked him to demonstrate some kicks at an event. Also, Tiger revealed that he suffered some serious stage fright before the stunt. In the video, after Akshay Kumar makes an announcement, Tiger is seen doing a cartwheel kick and soon after, the audience bursts into applause as he nails the stunt and later, Tiger takes a bow. Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Tiger wrote, “Usually have stage fright, and this particular day was even scarier when our legendary action hero @akshaykumar sir asked me to show a couple kicks to the audience at his tournament. Just glad i didn’t mess up #pressure #throwback.”

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3, opposite and next, he will be seen in the sequel to Heropanti.

