When Tiger Shroff said he wanted to hear the script first before working with Shraddha Kapoor in Aashiqui 3

Tiger Shroff is currently riding high on the success of his recently released music video titled Casanova. Meanwhile, check out his throwback interview wherein he talked about sharing the silver space with Shraddha Kapoor in Aashiqui 3.

Mohit Suri’s directorial Aashiqui 2 that featured and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles is one of the most loved films. The movie that depicted a romantic relationship between a failing singer, Rahul Jaykar, and his protégé and aspiring singer Arohi Keshav Shirke, played by Shraddha, was loved mainly for the Baaghi actress’ crackling chemistry with the Malang star. While everyone is looking forward to its next installment, Tiger Shroff had once talked about working in Aashiqui 3.

In an earlier interview with ETimes, the War actor during the promotions of his film Baaghi 3 was quizzed about if the film has been offered to him and if he would do that. Tiger said he would love to work with Shraddha Kapoor but he would want to hear the script first. Notably, Tiger and Shraddha have worked together in the movies Baaghi and Baaghi 3. The duo is loved by the masses and is among the most popular on-screen couples in Bollywood.

Earlier, they were rumours that Mohit Suri will work on the script of Aashiqui 3 after wrapping up his next thriller Ek Villain 2 that stars John Abraham, , and Tara Sutaria.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Mohit had earlier addressed the reports of and coming on board for Aashiqui 3. He was quoted saying, “I have been working on the script of that. With Aashiqui 3, I have to get the script and the music right before I start work on it. Sid is a friend and we do hang out, but no one has been confirmed for the film till now.”

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff has been making waves for his second single titled Casanova that has been released and the actor is receiving much praise thanks to his dancing skills.

