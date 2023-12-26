When Twinkle Khanna applied to same university as her and Akshay Kumar's son Aarav, here’s why

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most adorable and popular couples in Bollywood. The two have a son named Aarav Kumar who recently turned 21 years old. In a recent interview, the Mrs. Funnybones author revealed an interesting anecdote that involved her applying to the same university as her son. Let's find out what happened.

Twinkle Khanna applied to her son's university

In a recent interview with the YouTube channel A Suitable Agency, Twinkle Khanna spoke about the time when she applied to the same university as her and Akshay Kumar's son Aarav Kumar. She did her master's in fiction writing from the prestigious Goldsmiths, University of London. In the interview, the actress-turned-author spoke about how she thought of going to university and how her son's school counselor would joke about it. She then started applying to these universities simultaneously with Aarav during the pandemic.

She said, “Finally, in the pandemic I decided I wanted to study. So, I did six months online courses at Oxford and I really loved it and I wanted to go to university. I didn’t know which ones to go to. There was a time when my son and I both were applying to universities together and we had one university that we both had applied to and we were horrified, it was not our first choice, but it was like, ‘Oh my god, if I get it, I will have my son on the campus and he is going to see me.’"

Twinkle, luckily, got enrolled in Goldsmiths. Talking about her university experience, she said that her four-friend group was called Scribes and it consisted of a 66-year-old and two 25-year-olds.

Twinkle Khanna wished her son on his 21st birthday

On September 15th, Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of her son Aarav to wish him a happy birthday. She wrote, "All of 21 and technically a grown man!

Raising a child is a bit like building a house and designing each room. You do the best you can, and finally, it's time to hand over the house to its rightful owner who will rearrange the furniture the way they like and pay the bills as well:) Happy birthday my son, and may your unfailing kindness continue bringing a smile to everyone who knows you."

