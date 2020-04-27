When Twinkle Khanna invited trouble after unbuttoning Akshay Kumar's jeans at an event

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna once fell in deep trouble for an obscene act of theirs at a public event. Read on for further details,

Many times, our beloved Bollywood celebs fall into deep trouble thereby stirring controversies and endless gossips. One such controversy happened back in 2009 when ’s wife Twinkle Khanna fell into deep trouble for an alleged ‘obscene’ behavior at a public event. All of this happened at a fashion show in which was walking down the ramp with others and his wife Twinkle was among the many guests who arrived to watch and enjoy the mega event.

It so happened that the Mela actress was sitting in the front row and her husband Akki was walking down the ramp. However, the actor stopped in between and approached Twinkle Khanna who seemed surprised by his gesture. What shocked everyone present there was when the Kesari actor urged her to unbutton his jeans. The star wife initially hesitated but later on did the same publicly as the entire crowd cheered up for them at the event.

However, this particular act was found to be disturbing and obscene by many people and as a result, a social activist filed a complaint against the couple. Akshay and Twinkle were arrested by the police too but were out on bail within a few hours. The two of them later apologized for their behavior. On the work front, Akshay Kumar’s last movie was Good Newwz co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani was released last year. He has some interesting projects lined up for the coming days that include Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, and Atrangi Re.

Credits :Youtube

