When Varun Dhawan touched Parineeti Chopra's feet at an event & left fans asking 'Why'; WATCH Throwback video

A throwback video from 2016 of Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra left everyone guessing, at a launch event as to why the Judwaa 2 actor touched the actress’ feet.

and share a great bond on-screen as well as off-screen. In 2016, a video was doing rounds on the internet wherein Varun was seen touching Parineeti’s feet at a song launch event. Well, before you start thinking about it much, let us tell you that the Judwaa 2 actor was in fact helping the gorgeous actress with her shoes. Yes, during the event something went wrong with Parineeti’s shoes and Varun offered some help to her.

In the throwback video, it is quite visible that the Meri Pyaari Bindu actress felt a little embarrassed with Varun’s gesture in front of the media. At the launch event, their song Jaaneman Aah from Dishoom was released. The duo was spotted having a great time in each other’s company. They also grooved to the beats of their peppy dance number. The Thing that made the music video stand out from the rest was Parineeti’s drastic transformation that left everyone in awe of her.

Take a look at Varun and Parineeti’s throwback video here:

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently shooting in Chandigarh for his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and . The actor also has Coolie No.1, Bhediya, Sanki and more films in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra is currently vacationing in Europe. She is also gearing up for her upcoming film Saina, which is a biopic of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. She also has the Girl On the Train Hindi remake along with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with .

Credits :Pinkvilla

